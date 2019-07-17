BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Team coverage of the storm continues as Western Mass News tracks down the damage caused throughout the region.
On Wednesday afternoon, a tree crashed through a home on Boardman Street in Belchertown.
The street now has one less tree standing.
Due to the heavy winds and rain, the tree crashed through the side of the home into the son's window.
The homeowners said it sounded like thunder and hail hitting the roof as the tree started to crack.
As the tree embraced for impact, glass shattered throughout the home and sprayed the floor with shards.
But it has been reported that no one was hurt, but residents have now exited their home since the house is no longer structurally safe.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
