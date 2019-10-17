LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There were some scary moments for a Longmeadow homeowner overnight.
The Longmeadow Fire Department confirmed with us that around 1 a.m. Thursday, they responded to several homes with trees on them, including one on Deepwood Drive.
Western Mass News spoke with the homeowner shortly after it happened. He said the sound that followed the incident was unforgettable.
"I fell asleep by 11 o'clock and by 11:30, the roof was on my head. The whole roof just caved in with the tree trunk facing me...I thought a bomb dropped or something," said Jose Almeida.
At last check, the Longmeadow Fire Department said two families were displaced after trees went into their homes.
