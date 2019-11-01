SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One homeowner in Springfield cleaning up after his neighbor's tree fell on his house, but what he did before the tree came down may have saved him big money.
Strong winds and rain forced wires and trees to come crashing down overnight, causing headaches for many homeowners.
Earl Carelock of Springfield is one of them. He heard a tree hit his home around midnight.
“The ceiling came down, so we all ran from the second floor down the first floor and we grabbed the kids out the bedroom - they were sleeping on the first floor - and ran outside the house," Carelock said.
Carelock said the worst part is the tree belongs to his neighbor.
“They were really nice about it. They said they were in the process of getting it down, but I guess the wind took it down first," Carelock added.
This wasn’t the first time this tree caused issues on Malcolm Road. Just two weeks ago, part of the tree fell and hit a pole that you still see laying on the ground.
Carelock told Western Mass News he knew this specific tree was trouble and did everything he could to try to get in front of the issue before it was too late, even contacting his insurance company just last week.
“They said just contact your neighbors and keep a log when you talk to them about it and there's nothing I can do it about until it comes down," Carelock explained.
We spoke with Michael McCarthy from the John R. Sweeney Insurance Agency about liability in cases like this. He said under Massachusetts law, a fallen tree is considered an act of God.
“In which case, your company will pay to remove the tree and repair the damages minus what ever your policy deductibles is,“ McCarthy explained.
Simply put, the insurance is on your house, not your tree, so the owner of the house that was hit must pay, but McCarthy said there can be a way around this.
“The best thing you can do is inform them in writing you are concerned about a tree that may fall on your property and if so, you may be able to shift some liability," McCarthy said.
As for Carelock and his family, he said they are just going through the process hoping for the best.
“We might have to relocate because the upstairs is not livable. You can't even sleep up there and we have no electricity right now, so we are waiting for the insurance adjuster to come today," Carelock noted.
