AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 500 Eversource customers in Amherst lost power at around noon Saturday after a large tree came down onto a utility pole, taking wires down with it.
Eversource confirmed the situation with Western Mass News.
This is in the Meadow Street area.
As of about 1 p.m. Saturday more than 400 customers remained without power. At the height of the outage, 520 customers lost electricity.
Eversource is estimating power will be restored by 1:45 p.m.
Saturday starting at noon, a Wind Advisory went into effect for all of western Mass.
