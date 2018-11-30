CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee community came together Friday to get in the holiday spirit.
The event is organized by the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce and the mayor's office and attracts more than a thousand people each year.
Downtown Chicopee was filled with Christmas music and all types of holiday treats including cupcakes, cookies, and with tonight's chilly weather, even some soup.
It wouldn't be a Christmas ceremony without Santa himself, so he arrived with Mayor Richard Kos on an antique fire truck.
Nathan Moreau with the mayor's office told Western Mass News why it's so important to bring this event back year after year.
"It's a wholesome community event and I think that's the big thing. Everyone's here for the same reason and that's to enjoy the community and have a good time and it makes kids happy. It makes people happy. That's what it's all about," Moreau noted.
The Chicopee Chamber of Commerce also hopes that with all these people downtown, it will also help the local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.