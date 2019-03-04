Tree on wires causes over 300 Longmeadow residents to lose power.

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow Police and Eversource crews are on scene at Bliss Road attempting to remove a tree that fellow on some power lines.
Eversource representative Kurt Blumenau tells us that they are on their way to the scene to restore power.
As of 2:30 a.m., a total of 331 people are without power.
Longmeadow Police are diverting westbound traffic down Grasy Gutter Road and eastbound traffic down Burbank.
It is unclear when residents are expected to have their power restored or when the road is expected to reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.