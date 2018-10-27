Tree on wires causes over 150 Washington residents to lose power.

WASHINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Exactly 180 people in the town of Washington are without power after a tree fell onto some power lines.
According to officials from the Becket Fire Department, the incident occurred in the area of Schultz Road, and the tree has not fully uprooted, but could at any moment.
The Eversource outage map is showing, as of 3:45 p.m., that the amount of people without power remains the same.
We have reached out to Eversource for a comment on the situation, and to see when power may be restored to those residents, but have not heard back yet.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
