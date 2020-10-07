AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A major storm swept through western Mass. on Wednesday, causing damage in multiple communities, including Amherst. The town currently has multiple trees and wires down on many different streets, causing power outages.
One street that was drastically affected by the storm was Northampton Road, where there is still a tree down.
That road is not the only area that received damage. Over on Strong Street, there are down lines and trees. A UMass Amherst student who lives on Strong Street walked Western Mass News through what she saw.
“I was a little bit scared, there was a big traffic jam, and trees were coming down across the road, which was a little bit scary," said UMass Amherst student Deirdre Keane.
She told Western Mass News her apartment was without power for about 10 minutes but said they’re still without cable or internet.
