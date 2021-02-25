HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Holyoke has a problem with crumbling buildings. It’s something Western Mass News has covered for years now.
Tonight, we are digging deeper into the problem and how trespassers are causing concerns as well.
“We have to keep dealing with this by ourselves. It's not fair to us, it's not fair to our tenants. They keep telling me they don't feel safe,” said Holyoke landlord Rebecca KC.
Rebecca shared Ring video with Western Mass News. It shows people illegally trespassing through her property to get into the neighboring apartment building on West Street that has been closed and fenced off to the public since last December when a wall came tumbling down.
“Our biggest safety concern is that it’s gonna fall and keep falling with every snow storm and people who are going in are effecting this as well. They’re climbing through the break and windows and there’s nothing more we can do to prevent that,” Rebecca explained.
As residents in the area wait for something to be done here, there are similar situations playing out in other parts of the city as well. Olivia Masuel with the Holyoke Building Preservation Trust told us a lack of care for the older buildings is raising concerns throughout the community.
“We are losing buildings because of poor maintenance or no maintenance and so someone with some integrity would put money back into their investments,” Masuel noted.
Masuel’s organization is working to draw attention to the problem, which includes stopping people from entering these abandoned structures.
“Illegal trespassing is a big issue because of the amount of drugs, drug abuse, and substance abuse in town, so a phone call to 911 is an option…auxiliary police or guards, security cameras.
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said the city is doing what it can.
“When it comes to properties like the West Street building, we can only use the levers that we have under Massachusetts state laws...The city does take landlords to housing court to try to hold landlords accountable, but we also try to provide avenues and information to tenants and other legal resources,” Morse said.
