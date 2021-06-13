WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The community laced up their sneakers for a good cause earlier today in Westfield at "Tri for Jimmy". The event included triathlons, duathlons, aqua bike and splash and dash options all to benefit the Jimmy Fund.
According to Race Director and President of the Jimmy Fund for western Massachusetts, Lisa Totz, the event has been held for 13 years. The goal is to both raise money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and make it easier for beginners to give these events a try.
“We make it accessible we come to them at a level we have a super sprint and a sprint distance race we have a clinic the week before where I welcome any athlete that wants to join to learn about the sport that I love and is my passion and benefits something that’s close to my heart,” Totz said.
Totz said they had 104 preregistered athletes along with 20 more who joined in on the action.
