SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A trial date has officially been set in the case of Stewart Weldon.
Weldon is accused of killing three women in the city of Springfield years ago. Wednesday morning he appeared in person in the courtroom for the first time since pandemic restrictions were loosened.
After nearly three years and a delay due to the pandemic, the high profile case now has a trial date of October 12th, 2021.
Back in 2018, the remains of three women were found on Weldon's property on Page Boulevard in Springfield.
Weldon who was in court Wednesday morning for a hearing was silent as the judge ordered he be tested by the court to determine his mental competency.
So far, he has had a psychological evaluation by the Commonwealth and by mental heath professionals hired by his defense attorney.
The latter, however, was not a specific test of his competency which is why the judge ordered the court test.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest developments on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.