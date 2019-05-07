SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The trial date has been set in the case of Stewart Weldon, a Springfield man charged with with the murders of three women whose bodies were found in and around a Springfield home.
A grand jury handed up 52 indictments against Weldon, including murder, kidnapping, and rape - three months later in August.
The case of Stewart Weldon gained international attention.
Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni hasn't spoken publicly about this case in many months, but he agreed to sit down with us on Tuesday to talk about what he calls one of his office's most complex and extensive cases.
"When you look in particular at a case like Weldon with so many charges, so many allegations, so much science involved in the case, they really become lengthy endeavors," Gulluni explained.
It's been almost a year since Weldon was arrested for kidnapping and later charged in the murders of Kayla Escalante, America Lyden, and Ernestine Ryans.
Their bodies were discovered in and around the Page Boulevard home where Weldon was living.
The painstaking process of digging and searching for evidence around the Springfield home was around-the-clock for days.
Now, a trial date has been set for next April.
We spoke with Ernestine Ryans' brother, Anthony, over Facetime about the new developments.
"It seems so far away. It seems like an eternity. That was my first reaction," Anthony Ryans explained.
Gulluni spoke exclusively with Western Mass News on Tuesday. He said Weldon's case comes with complications and a large amount of evidence.
"Two years is really not uncommon and it does not indicate that there's something wrong with the Commonwealth case or there's an issue with the defense. Neither lawyer is resting on his or her laurels. It's really just reflective of the complications of the case, the forensic testing, the sharing of discovery both ways, especially in a case like Stewart Weldon...52 indictments, very serious charges. Those allegations and the evidence that comes with it are really complicated," Gulluni said.
Gulluni expects Weldon's trial to last several weeks with testimony from investigators, as well as forensicand medical experts.
"Witness lists have not been generated yet in the Weldon case, but based on my experience, the witness list will literally be over hundreds of individuals who could be called," Gulluni added.
Anthony Ryans said, "I do understand that it is process and they want to make sure they have all their ducks in a row. From us being the victim's family, it seems like it should be a cut and dry case. It shouldn't need to go this long, but I do understand the judicial system and everybody's entitled to a fair trial, but it doesn't make it any more comforting knowing we're going to have to wait."
Gulluni noted, "We're going to get it right and once we get it right, we hope that justice will be done."
We reached out to Weldon's defense attorney for comment on the trial being set.
Attorney Brian Murphy said in a statement, "Mr. Weldon's legal team will be using the time in the next year to continue our aggressive investigation into the accusations and to prepare for a vigorous defense at trial."
