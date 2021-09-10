SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One day after the Roderick Ireland Courthouse reopened, one of the area's most notorious cases was brought before a judge for a pre-trial hearing. Accused serial killer Stewart Weldon appeared in Hampden County Superior Court Friday morning.
Though inmates are generally not being sent to this courthouse for health reasons, Weldon was brought there this morning for one of the last hearings before his trial begins next month.
Weldon is accused of killing three women and hiding their remains on his property. He was charged back in 2018 and more than three years later, a decision was made by the judge today to start jury selection on October 6.
The judge also asked for witnesses to be prepared to give their testimony by October 12.
Despite the mold problems in courthouse, especially those affecting the floor where superior court is held, the judge said this case will move forward on the previously set timeline.
“This case is going to go forward on the date scheduled and we will address any health or safety issues,” said Hampden County Superior Court Judge John Ferrara.
Tonight on Western Mass News at 5 p.m. on ABC40, we will have more on some of the ways the court plans to address the health and safety of everyone involved in the case.
