(WGGB/WSHM) -- The trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy has been postponed.

The trial, which was supposed to begin at the end of November, has been continued to March 2022.

On Tuesday, the West Springfield man accused of causing a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire had his final pretrial hearing.

Defense questions timeline, accounts before fatal NH crash LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — Prosecutors in the case of a truck driver who's charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in northern New …

Zhukovskyy's trial was supposed to begin on November 29, but his attorneys filed a motion asking for it to be pushed back and said, in part, "given the shortness of time, there is no reasonable possibility of the defense obtaining an expert who can get up to speed on the investigation."

Zhukovskyy is facing multiple counts of negligent homicide, driving under the influence, and manslaughter.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.