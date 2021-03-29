(WGGB/WSHM) -- A status conference for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy - the West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists in a deadly crash in New Hampshire – tool place on Monday.
The news is disappointing to one of the victims we spoke to who hopes to see Zhukovskyy charged with the deaths of his friends.
The New Hampshire trial tentatively scheduled for this upcoming June in the case of a West Springfield truck driver accused in the deaths of seven motorcyclists will likely be postponed.
“At this point, the state's position is a June 2021 trial date is unrealistic at this point,” said a prosecutor during Monday’s hearing.
Zhukovskyy faces multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, and driving under the influence following a crash in Randolph, NH on June 21, 2019.
Josh Morin grew up in Chicopee. He was the second biker to be struck when that truck and trailer driven by Zhukovskyy crossed the center line of the road, hitting Morin and seven of his friends as detailed in police reports.
“I suffered a shoulder separation to my left shoulder, I broke my sixth rib, I collapsed both my lungs, I dislocated broke my wrists, I fractured my pelvis in four different spots,” Morin said.
Those are just a few of Morin's injuries that he's still recovering from nearly two years later.
Now, Zhukovskyy's trial could be pushed back for months as the state and the defense work to get more information on his case.
“September would be where we could be ready, provided the state gets us those materials in a timely manner,” said a defense attorney during Monday’s hearing.
Morin told Western Mass News the news is disappointing.
“This is the last hurdle in being able to put it in the past a little bit,” Morin noted.
The judge said Monday that he will work out a trial scheduling notice as prosecutors highlighted earlier deadlines from this year, which also haven't been met.
“I can't wait for finalization with him because I want to be done with him,” Morin added.
Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty and has remained behind bars since the crash, but Morin said that's not enough. He wants Zhukovskyy put away for 35 years.
“It's five years per dead person that he's killed. That doesn't even take into consideration how many other lives he affected,” Morin said.
Other months mentioned for a potential trial today were November, December, and January of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.