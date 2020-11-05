MASSACHUSETTS (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic continues to be on the forefront of everyone's mind and scientists have been working non-stop to come with a vaccine for next year, including a vaccine that's safe for children.
The first coronavirus vaccine trial to include children has been approved by the FDA and the trials on children have already started.
Department Chief for Trinity Health of New England, Juan Gonzalez, tells Western Mass News the COVID-19 vaccine is undergoing Phase 3 of the clinical trials which is the latest stage for a vaccine to be approved.
Until recently, children were not included in the clinical trials to create a coronavirus vaccine and some parents say they're on the fence about whether or not they would want to give it to their children.
About 100 children as young as 12 were given their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine back in October by a team at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital-- which is leading the clinical trial.
Scientists are now looking out for side effects which could include lumps, redness, fever and aches or pain at the site of the injection.
"Rather than looking at adults and extrapolating the data, they will be able to look and say okay for the Pfizer data we can say we can use it for 12-year-olds and above and it's effective which means what children will have access for this vaccine," said L.J. Tan, Chief Strategy Officer for the Immunization Coalition.
But getting the vaccine on the market depends on if the vaccine is safe and effective. Tan tells Western Mass News he believes we may have as many as four safe and effective vaccines by the summer.
"Before I run out and get my kids vaccinated for COVID, I would want to wait and see what happens after for people. For me, personally, I just feel like it's too soon," said parent Sara Moriarty.
Although many parents may be feeling hesitant on giving their kids a new vaccine, Tan says the proof will be in the data.
"The heart of the FDA right now is to ensure that any arm whether it be children's arms or adult arms, with regards to the COVID-19 vaccine, are going to be safe products and they are going to be effective products."
