SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A parade to thank healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic took place Friday at Mercy Medical Center.
Mercy Medical Center called the event the Tribute Train, which featured a long line of local first responders using their sirens, lights and car horns to show appreciation for the healthcare workers.
“For me, there was actually tears in the corner of my eyes,” Hospital President Deborah Bitsoli said.
This was a way of saying thanks that could be heard for miles.
“To have them here acknowledging the colleagues at Mercy Medical Center was one of my brightest moments at my time here at Mercy,” Bitsoli said.
Fire, police and EMS crews rode around the hospital campus, waving to the staff members lined up outside the hospital, who were holding hearts that said “thank you” in big letters.
“For me, it’s a thank you both ways. A thank you to them because they do so much for us. They have the EMS community and police and fire are vital for the way you operate a hospital. And then for us, we wanted to take care of them so when they come to our doors looking for care, we provide that special place in our heart to take care of those people that are the first responders” Bitsoli said.
Bitsoli told Western Mass News that the parade meant the world to the staff.
“They were excited, appreciative to be acknowledged. We were doing overhead announcements. We talked about it early this morning, and people were just so thrilled to be acknowledged in such a vibrant way with so many people from the outside acknowledging it and recognizing them,” Bitsoli said.
She said she wants to thank the community for all the support their staff has received.
“The outpouring has been tremendous everywhere from personal protective equipment to food for the nurses and staff, and I want to let people know that the staff truly appreciates it, and it touches them every time they get something, an acknowledgment from the outside,” she said.
Some staff lined up from different entrances of the hospital, and others were waving from windows around the campus.
