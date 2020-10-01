WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Trick or treating is still on in West Springfield this Halloween.
“I don’t have kids that are young, but I think Halloween should go on like they always do, with kids going out,” said Ted Gilligan of West Springfield.
Kids will get to dress up and trick-or-treat in West Springfield this year despite the pandemic.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt made an official announcement about this year’s festivities.
“We created our own guidance based on the state’s Department of Health guidance and really…it is…Halloween is not canceled - just, if you are doing it, if you choose to partake in Halloween and go out trick-or-treating or hand out candy, just to do it safely,” Reichelt.
Safety guidance can be found on West Springfield’s website.
COVID-19 precautions for this year include:
- No communal bowls of candy
- If handing out candy, it should be from the homeowner into the child’s basket
- Wear a mask
- Travel with members of your household only
- Have hand sanitizer handy and use it frequently
- If you have symptoms of any illness, stay home
“We believe it can happen safely in West Springfield and second, we want to preserve as much of the fun activities we have this year as much as possible,” Reichelt added.
Now, the usual Halloween activities like trunk-or-treating at local schools and the haunting party at Mittineague Park will not be happening this year, but there is something else to look forward to instead.
“So what we’ve done instead is a trick-or-treat trail at Morgan Road pavilion behind the Irish Cultural Center, where you can sign up online and we’ll have small groups where you can still go through with a parent and you can partake that way,” Reichelt explained.
If you aren’t participating in Halloween activities this year, West Springfield also released information on how to let your neighbors know.
- Leave a note on your door
- Keep your porch or front lights off
- Don’t leave candy out
However, residents Western Mass News spoke to do plan on handing out candy this year.
“Absolutely. I’ll probably end up eating it all myself, but it's there if they come out,” Gilligan added.
