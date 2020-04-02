SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two of the area's health providers have released new information as it relates to coronavirus testing.
Trinity Health Of New England said that as of Wednesday, they have tested 4,490 people, cumulatively across their health system, for COVID-19.
Of those:
- 2,816 tested negative
- 722 tested positive
- 952 still pending
Baystate Health added that 1,763 people had been tested across their health system as of Thursday.
Of those:
- 1,274 tested negative
- 355 tested positive
- 134 are pending
Baystate Health added additional data related to their hospitalizations. They said that, as of Thursday, they are caring for 134 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection in their hospitals and 41 of those are in critical care units. Seventy-nine hospitalized patients are also under investigation for COVID-19 infection.
"We are not reporting hospital-specific data to ensure patient privacy is maintained, especially in our smaller facilities," Baystate Health explained.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
