SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Trinity Health of New England, the parent company for Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, is now requiring all staff to be fully vaccinated against covid-19.
This is the first healthcare system in Western Mass to announce the new policy
Employees have until the third week of September to be fully vaccinated, if they’re not already.
The policy applies to all employees, contractors and those conducting business in any of Trinity Health’s facilities.
Dr. Syed Hussain says the decision aims to protect the greater community.
“Given the worrisome spread of the delta variant it’s the right time to ensure that we’re always providing a safe environment of care for not only our colleagues to be able to do their work, but also our patients,” said Hussain.
Dr. Hussain says a little over 75% of their staff are already fully vaccinated.
He says for those who are not yet, Trinity Health provides access to town halls that answer questions about the vaccines to ease hesitancy.
Dr. Hussain added that while they are the first healthcare system in the area to adopt this policy, he doesn’t think it will be the last.
