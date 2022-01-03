SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise here in western Massachusetts and across the country, but health experts are predicting it is going to continue to get worse before it gets better.
“We are likely still several weeks away from the peak. We do have difficult weeks ahead of us, but it is all in our hands as to how we shape this peak and what we can do to stay safe,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, chief clinical officer with Trinity Health Of New England.
COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the U.S. as the omicron variant works its way to becoming the dominant strain nationwide. As the new year is now upon us, the post-holiday case surge is only expected to grow.
“We are currently seeing probably the worst spike so far during this pandemic in terms of number of people that are coming back positive across the nation, across this region,” Hussain explained.
Hussain said the best protection you can give yourself in a time where COVID-19 appears to be almost unavoidable is get boosted.
“We have studies out there now from the U.K. to indicate a two dose messenger-RNA vaccine conference about 35 percent protectiveness against the omicron variant, but that goes up to 75 percent as long as the booster is taken,” Hussain noted.
He also added that those who are not vaccinated are the ones making up the majority of hospitalizations in the region.
“Over the last several weeks, our hospitalizations have gone up. They are likely higher than where we were at this point last year, again likely in large part to the omicron variant…What they tell us is in those patients that are getting hospitalized for COVID-19 is that a large chunk more than 75% of them are unvaccinated,” Hussain added.
Hussain told Western Mass News he has hope we will get through this soon enough as long as everyone takes the proper safety precautions.
“We will not be in this forever. It’s to get over this peak, it’s to get over these difficult few weeks that folks need to curtail some of their activities,” Hussain said.
Hussain said one of those precautions is wearing a mask. He said while an N-95 mask is superior to a surgical mask than a cloth mask, it is more important to mask up no matter the kind.
Hussain also told us that the CDC is expected to release new guidance as to whether a positive asymptomatic person needs to receive a negative COVID-19 test to come out of quarantine at the end of five days.
