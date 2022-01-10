(WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 cases remain on the rise across the country and we are in one of the most difficult months, according to local health experts as cases are reflecting the holiday peak we have been anticipating.
“While omicron is on track to becoming the dominant strain in this region and in the country, we still have delta,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, chief clinical officer at Trinity Health Of New England.
COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge in western Massachusetts and across the country and we're hearing from a local health expert who said we are not quite over the peak yet. The omicron variant is being called the most infectious variant taking control of the case surge, but Hussain is reminding everyone delta is still here.
“So that’s concerning as well because we know delta does tend to cause more severe illness and hospitalization,” Hussain noted.
The latest development sparking attention is deltacron, a combined variant first detected in Cyprus, which Hussain told Western Mass News is not cause for concern.
“I don’t want folks to panic. There will be a lot of variants that will keep popping up. The WHO and the CDC study all variants, all new variants that pop up to determine whether they are spreading what kind of mutations they have and how they will stack up against existing therapeutics and vaccines. I don’t want folks to get into panic mode just yet. It’s too early to tell,” Hussain explained.
Citing vaccines and public safety protocols, such as masking and social distancing as way to slow the spread, Hussain also said we will see a light at the end of the tunnel soon.
“The reason we continue to see them taking cases is likely from Christmas and now, New Year’s will probably start now sometime now all the way until the next couple of weeks. I do feel like I have always said January is probably going to be our toughest month and hopefully by February, we should start seeing a decrease in our cases,” Hussain noted.
Hussain also mentioned while it is too soon to tell, doctors and health experts are looking at data to see if those infected with omicron can recontract the disease, but he said natural infection and vaccines should protect you.
Oh cheese and rice, you gonna report about the CDC's report about how they had to change their stats to show that 75% of the covid deaths had multiple problems that caused their deaths.
