SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One of the area’s health systems is expanding their COVID-19 testing.
Trinity Health Of New England said Wednesday that the “significant increase” in testing will allow for additional availability at all members of Trinity Health of New England and their hospitals:
- Mercy Medical Center, Springfield
- Saint Francis Hospital, Hartford
- Saint Mary's Hospital, Waterbury
- Johnson Memorial Hospital, Stafford Springs
In addition, Trinity’s three drive-thru testing sites in Connecticut will offer COVID-19 testing to all community members, regardless if someone has been a hospital patient or not, including children.
Trinity Health Of New England President and CEO Dr. Reggy Eadie said in a statement:
“An increased capacity for COVID-19 testing for all Connecticut citizens is an essential component for the state’s re-opening strategy. We applaud Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s efforts, who recently lifted the requirement for patients to have a referral or physicians order to receive a COVID-19 test.
This change will have a positive impact on reducing barriers for many in our local, underserved communities, in which access to care may have limited their ability to obtain a physician’s order, and ultimately obtain a COVID-19 test. Trinity Health Of New England prides itself on its work to provide equitable care for all community members, and we are proud to now continue that mission through our expanded testing.”
As of Wednesday, Trinity Health Of New England reports that COVID-19 testing has been provided to over 21,000 people across the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.