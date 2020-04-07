SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Trinity Health Of New England is making some staffing changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The health system announced Tuesday that while a majority of employees will continue to work full-time amid the pandemic, they are "redeploying some colleagues to different roles and locations, reducing hours and temporarily furloughing a portion of our workforce, primarily non-clinical colleagues. "
The number of employees being furloughed was not immediately released.
In addition, Trinity Health noted that executive leaders will have reduced compensation, all capital expenditures expect those that support their healthcare mission will be frozen, and discretionary spending will be significantly reduced.
"We are being called to support our Mission and serve as a healing presence for more people than we ever have before. These actions are a necessary response to the changes and challenges impacting health care providers across the country, as COVID-19 rapidly spreads and leading health care experts predict a surge of cases over the coming weeks and months," the statement explained.
Officials noted that impacted employees will continue to receive several benefits, including health, dental, and basic life insurance. They also hope to bring back as many people as possible "at the appropriate time" and that some may be asked to help Trinity Health in new ways as the pandemic evolves.
Trinity Health noted that they continue to expand capacity, including increasing beds, ventilators, and clinical staffing, as well as expanding labs testing and turnaround and telehealth visits as the needs related to COVID-19 treatment and care grow.
