SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Trinity Health Of New England has made an update to their emergency department visitation policy due to "the prevalence of COVID-19 within our local communities."
Effective immediately, no visitors will be allowed in the E.D. except for compassionate care visits, which includes end-of-life care, minors, and ADA hospital support people.
The policy impacts all of Trinity Health's hospitals in New England:
- Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
- Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs, CT
- Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, CT
- Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, CT
The health system's existing visitation policy for inpatient areas of the hospitals remain the same. That policy includes:
- One fully vaccinated adult visitor per patient, per day. Compassionate care exceptions may be granted for end-of-life care or ADA hospital support persons.
- Two fully vaccinated parents can visit per minor or neonate patient
- One fully vaccinated adult visitor for patients undergoing surgical procedures. Those visitors are allowed during registration and intake and discharge and pickup only.
- No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or people under investigation for COVID-19, except in compassionate care circumstances
Visitors who have symptoms of the flu, a cold, or COVID-19 are not allowed to visit inpatient units.
All inpatient visitors continue to be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry, either with a paper or digital record issued by an official source and have the visitor's name, date of birth, vaccine product, and the dates those vaccinations were given. They must also pass a temperature screening, wear a face mask, maintain physical distancing, wear additional personal protection when asked, and go directly to and from a patient's room or designated area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.