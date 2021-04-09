SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some patients of Trinity Health Of New England, a health system which includes Mercy Medical Center, were notified this week that some of their personal information may have been exposed during a data breach earlier this year.
One resident we spoke with said he is now concerned about who may have access to his most private information.
Henry Santa said this is the second time he has received a letter notifying him of a data breach.
“Somebody might use it and it’s going to do harm to me,” Santa explained.
Santa, a Trinity Health Of New England patient, received a letter alerting him his information may have been stolen during a data breach that took place on January 29, 2021.
According to the letter, Trinity Health was notified by Accellion, a third-party vendor, of a security incident involving a file transfer appliance. Those files contained personal information including name, address, email, date of birth, and medical records.
Trinity said an investigation into the incident began immediately, but Santa said he has been receiving numerous calls and is concerned he will become a victim of identity theft.
“…And they got my information because they’re saying my full name, they are saying my mother’s full name…I’m hoping, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that they don’t use my information for other things,” Santa explained.
Western Mass News reached out to Mercy Medical Center spokesperson Mary Orr, who said in a statement:
“Trinity Health takes these matters extremely seriously. When Trinity Health was alerted of the security issue, Trinity Health immediately took steps to terminate access and use of the appliance and worked with Accellion to investigate the event. Trinity Health also confirmed the security of its network.”
However, this isn’t the first time Santa has received a letter. He said on September 14, 2020, he was notified of a cyberattack also impacting database information.
“If this happened a first time, why didn’t they correct it the first time?” Santa asked.
He’s calling on Trinity Health Of New England to put more measures in place.
“…But I want them to fix this situation, that this doesn’t happen again,” Santa said.
Trinity Health has set-up resources for anyone who received this letter and is seeking help. That information can be found here.
