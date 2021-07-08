SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news today..Trinity Health of New England is requiring all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in it's health care facilities, be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
This includes their Mercy Medical Center location right here in Springfield.
We're told this is "effective immediately."
Trinity Health is a member of the Catholic health system and has locations spanning 22 states with more than 117, 000 employees.
There are nearly 11,000 Trinity Health Of New England colleagues in both Connecticut and Massachusetts alone.
In a statement sent to our newsroom, Trinity Health officials says in part:
"...Trinity Health has strongly encouraged vaccination for all colleagues and within the communities its various Health Ministries serve. To date, the health system estimates nearly 75% of Trinity Health employees have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, and it now looks to close the gap with this new requirement."
Reggy Eadie, M.D., M.B.A., President and CEO of Trinity Health Of New England also reports, “The science has proven the vaccines currently available are both safe and effective. We feel strongly that the COVID-19 vaccine is the single most effective tool in slowing, and even stopping, the spread of the coronavirus. As leaders in health care we have an obligation to do our part to protect ourselves, our colleagues, our patients, and our communities.”
Now, Western Mass News is getting answers on other area hospitals today as far as where they currently stand on the vaccine requirement.
At Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, President & CEO of Baystate Health, Dr. Mark Keroack told Western Mass News in a statement they are currently not mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for employees.
He said they "..Will be evaluating our plans going forward."
At Holyoke Medical Center they are not commenting on this topic at this time.
And in Northampton at Cooley Dickinson Hospital we're told employees are being strongly encouraged to get the vaccine right now. However, once the FDA has granted approval of one of the 3 vaccines, employees will be required to be vaccinated.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing news. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest.
