CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Mass. State Trooper is set to face a judge in Chicopee on Thursday in connection to a crash on I-291 in July that left three people in injured.
According to officials, 35-year-old Jason Welch faces charges that include operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and others.
Welch, who was off-duty at the time, was allegedly behind the wheel of a 2012 Ford pickup that crashed into a Ford Expedition around 3 a.m. on July 21.
One person was seriously injured in the crash.
A second off-duty officer was also injured.
