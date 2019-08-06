SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Mass. State Police trooper is facing charges following an off-duty crash last month in Chicopee.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that investigators have obtained a criminal complaint charging that trooper, whose name has not been released, with operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor, and failure to take care in stopping.
Procopio noted that per department policy, State Police do not release the names of any defendants who are summonsed to court until that person is formally charged in court.
The charges stem from a crash that occurred in early morning hours of Sunday, July 21 involving that trooper, who was off-duty and operating his personal vehicle.
On that day, emergency crews responded to a crash along I-291 east, near Exit 6, in Chicopee.
The investigation indicated that a Ford pickup truck, driven by that off-duty trooper, collided with a Ford Expedition driven by a 33-year-old woman and occupied by a 34-year-old male passenger.
The female driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries. The male passenger was also taken to Baystate with serious injuries.
Another off-duty member of the State Police, who was in the trooper's vehicle, was transported to Baystate with injuries.
Procopio noted that the trooper facing charges was taken to Baystate Medical Center after the crash, was initially placed on restricted duty, and has not yet returned to work.
"An Internal Affairs case was opened at that time. In light of the pending criminal charges that resulted from the MSP investigation, the Department will hold another hearing for that member and expects to further amend his duty status. That amended status will remain in effect for the duration of the judicial proceedings, following which his status will be re-evaluated based on the results of those proceedings and the separate Internal Affairs investigation," Procopio explained.
Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, September 5.
