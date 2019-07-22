LEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Massachusetts state trooper assigned to the Lee barracks took a few moments during the oppressive weekend heat to help a motorist in need.
Mass. State Police said that on Sunday, Trooper John Areche came to the aide of a motorist, who had a flat tire on a horse trailer along the Mass. Pike.
Areche, who is also recent graduate of the training academy, helped get that vehicle and horse trailer back on the road as he worked quickly to try and avoid the horse getting heat exhaustion or having to graze along the highway.
"Great work with showing true dedication to duty," the department noted in a Facebook post.
