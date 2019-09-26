Trooper injured after UHaul truck strikes State Police cruiser.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person and a State Police trooper were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after officials say a UHaul truck struck the trooper's cruiser.
According to State Police officials, around 12:08 a.m., a UHaul truck was passing through a construction zone on Rt. 84 when it struck a parked State Police cruiser.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, we're told that the force from the crash pushed the cruiser onto the guardrail, causing it to rollover onto its side.
Officials say that one State Police trooper was inside the cruiser when the crash occurred.
The UHaul truck then struck a truck that was owned by the road construction contractor.
Thankfully, the operator of the truck was not injured.
However, the operator of the UHaul truck and the State Police trooper were both taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester with minor injuries.
Officials say that the State Police trooper involved in the crash was released earlier this morning.
The male operator of the UHaul truck is still being treated at the hospital.
Two lanes on Rt. 84 were closed as part of the investigation.
Both lanes were reopened just after 4:00 a.m.
Charges are pending against the driver of the UHaul truck.
This crash remains under investigation by Mass State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.