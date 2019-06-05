HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A young deer needed a little help from a friend to get to a safe location this morning.
That friend was a Massachusetts state trooper.
Mass. State Police said that Trooper Nicholas Germain was along Interstate 91 in Holyoke when he saw a fawn in the left lane of the highway.
Germain was able to safely get the deer to a nearby area so it could reunite with its mother.
