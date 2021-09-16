RICHMOND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper had to put his cowboy skills to the test when he responded to a call in Lee.
Mass. State Police said that Trooper John Blanchard and Trooper Cody Titus were called to Richmond for a loose horse that was in the area of Osceola Road.
It was reported to police that the horse was heading towards Swamp Road, a heavily traveled area, so it was urgent that they locate the horse.
Once the horse was spotted, Mass. State Police said that Titus used “skills he learned from his lifelong dream of being a rodeo cowboy”, created a makeshift lasso from his cruiser, and was able to capture the horse. Blanchard then used his cruiser to block the horse’s path toward Swamp Road.
However, the horse was hesitant to follow Titus – that was until Titus started to share carrots and apples from his lunch, which was packed by his wife, Kara.
“Great job Troopers, and Kara!” State Police added.
