CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews have been called to a box truck rollover crash on I-91 South in Chicopee at I-291.
State Police report all lanes are blocked on the southbound side.
Trooper James Deangelis confirms with Western Mass News a light pole was knocked down in the crash.
The Chicopee Fire Department says they were called to the scene just before 1 p.m. Sunday.
According to the dispatcher it's a rollover crash and we're being told at least 2 people have been transported to the hospital.
Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, reports that there were serious injuries as a result of this crash.
He also says a small SUV was on it's roof when Springfield firefighters arrived on scene.
Traffic is being diverted to I-291 Eastbound, but State Police say if you are driving in the area to expect heavy delays.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this situation. As soon as more details come into our newsroom, we'll provide an update.
