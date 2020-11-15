STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on-scene after a vehicle crashed into a Sturbridge motel.
Sturbridge Police told Western Mass News that a man was trying to park his truck in front of his room at the Super 8 motel on Main Street around 7 p.m. Sunday when he claims he had a mechanical issue and crashed into the motel.
Police noted that there is damage to the front of the hotel. Six people have been evacuated and relocated to other rooms.
Fire officials are currently inspecting the building structure, while police investigate the crash.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.