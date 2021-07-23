WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--- An early morning truck fire on the Mass Pike is causing traffic backups in West Springfield Friday morning.
According to officials, a car carrier became fully engulfed in flames on the Eastbound side at the I-91 interchange near Exit 45 around 5 a.m.
At one point there was concern that magnesium was burning and all lanes of the Mass Pike were temporarily shut down in both directions.
All lanes on the Westbound side were reopened within a half hour. At 6 a.m., the left travel lane on Eastbound side was reopened.
The on-ramp from I-91/Route 5 was also reopened for some time but was closed once again around 6:30 a.m.
