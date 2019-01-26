Truck fire temporarily closes section of Mass Pike in Warren.

WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police officials shut down the right lane on the westbound side of the Mass Pike near mile marker 69 Saturday afternoon due to a truck fire.
State Police officials informed Western Mass News of the incident around 2:00 p.m., but it is unclear when exactly the truck fire was reported or if anyone was injured.
The right lane was reopened around 3:30 p.m.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
