SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A truck with a fuel leak caused a large traffic backup on I-91 South.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the leak was contained and happened Sunday afternoon on the Longmeadow Springfield line of I-91 South.
Crews were able to contain the leak and worked to clear the scene.
Springfield, Longmeadow, and Agawam Fire Departments responded along with Massachusetts State Police.
There were no reported injuries.
