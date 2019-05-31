SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have responded to an apparent sinkhole on Taylor Street in Springfield.
It's large enough that a truck was stuck in it.
While it's not confirmed to be the cause of the sinkhole, Springfield Police told Western Mass News that crews are responding ot a water main break in the area.
Police added that Taylor Street is blocked from Federal Street to Kibbe Avenue. It's not yet know when when it will re-open.
