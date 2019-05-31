SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Working is underway to repair a water main break in Springfield.
Springfield Water and Sewer spokesperson Jamye Bartak said that around 1 p.m. Friday, crews responded to what appeared to be a small leak, possibly in an old service line.
"The leak had apparently washed out a sewer service line and the soil around it beneath the street, which today may have caused the pavement on the surface to collapse when a vehicle drove over it," Bartak explained.
A pickup truck became stuck in that hole. It was able to be pulled out with a tow truck and the driver was not injured.
Bartak said that two nearby apartment blocks and two businesses are without water service. That service is expected to be restored around 10 p.m.
Taylor Street is currently closed from Federal Street to Kibbe Avenue. It's expected that one lane will open within a few hours.
