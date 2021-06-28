AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A driver by Bondi's Island went far out to stay cool on Monday.
Our Western Mass News SkyCam caught a truck hanging out on a sandbar in the Connecticut River, so naturally, we wanted to know what was going on.
Getting answers, we reached out to the police and yes, this is legal.
The driver told us he does this all the time in the summer when the river is low. He modified his vehicle to be able to do so with special tires and bumpers.
"I built the truck to come with us everywhere. Typically, we would leave it over there or over there, but it was nice enough for it to come with us over here," said Alexander Perkins.
While it is legal, police said it's not advised because of the environmental ramifications of having gas from a car in the water. Another concern the police did bring up with us is that when the water in the river is this low, boats can get stuck very easily, so anyone hoping to boat in this hot weather should be extra careful of these high sandbars.
