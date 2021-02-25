Monson truck rollover 022521

Photo provided by Monson Police

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Drivers in one Hampden County town may see delays due to a rollover crash.

Monson Police reports that a truck rolled over on Monument Street late Thursday morning.

As crews work to remove the truck from the area, motorists should expect delays in the area of Main and High Streets.

Police said that the driver suffered minor injuries.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.