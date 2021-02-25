MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Drivers in one Hampden County town may see delays due to a rollover crash.
Monson Police reports that a truck rolled over on Monument Street late Thursday morning.
As crews work to remove the truck from the area, motorists should expect delays in the area of Main and High Streets.
Police said that the driver suffered minor injuries.
