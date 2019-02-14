(WGGB/WSHM) -- Local police departments are continuing to urge motorists to clear the roofs of their vehicles before hitting the road.
Sunderland Police said that shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash along Route 116.
Officers arrived and found that a FedEx truck had been damaged by snow and ice that had come off of another truck traveling in the opposite direction.
Granby Police said a similar incident happened in their town today when a ice and snow flew off a truck and hit the cab of a Dunkin' tractor-trailer.
"Please remember to clear off your cars to avoid this from happening!" Sunderland Police added in their Facebook post.
Sunderland Police Chief Erik Demetropoulos is reviewing video cameras in the area to finish his investigation, but anyone with information on that incident is asked to call Sunderland Police at (413) 665-7036, ext. 1
In Massachusetts, those found with snow on the roofs of vehicles while driving can face a $200 ticket for having an unsecured load.
