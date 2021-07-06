PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is digging deeper into the mysterious case of Joshua Bressette who went missing from Berkshire County and was found dead in New York.
To this day his case remains unsolved. Investigators need information from the public and his mom tells us she's getting tired of waiting.
Josh Bressette would have turned 33 a month ago on June 6th.
"He was a beautiful child, he had a laugh that always made me smile," says Kenna Waterman, Josh's mom.
But instead his life was tragically cut short
"He died from multiple gunshot wounds," Andrea Harrington, Berkshire District Attorney tells Western Mass News.
Josh was found dead on a rooftop in the Bronx. Something that came as a shock to his mom, Kenna.
"He had been missing for 10 days when we found out he was deceased," she says.
The North Adams native was last seen at Price Chopper on Route 2 on May 5th.
When his mom and siblings hadn't hear from him, they knew something was wrong.
"You have a mother's intuition and I pretty much knew," Kenna told us.
It wasn't like Josh to not talk to his family everyday, so they reported him missing two days later, and searched for him everywhere the 10 days he was missing
"This is a crime that spans multiple jurisdictions. Berkshire County and the Bronx in New York state," notes Harrington.
She tells Western Mass News it can be a challenge working with other state agencies, but they've been working in collaboration to solve Josh's case.
"Authorities in New York, they want to solve this crime too," Harrington says.
Josh's mom tells us her son struggled with drug addiction. Something that she believes connected him to his killer.
(Reporter: When you heard he was killed in the Bronx .. It was somewhere he's been before, it was someone he knew)
"It was somebody he knew and it was somebody he had connections with here in Berkshire County," Kenna explains to us.
DA Harrington says they need to meet a burden of proof in a court of law.
"Knowing or believing something to be the case is different from, having evidence that we can present in court," she notes.
They're asking anyone in the public to come forward with information.
And while they wait, Kenna continues to build the foundation she created in her son's honor - Commit to Save a Life.
"Our focus now is on sober living rents," Kenna says.
She says they've helped 1,500 people so far, providing one to two months rent at sober living homes for those struggling with addiction.
But right now Kenna is spending most of her time bringing awareness to Josh's case.
"We need closure but mainly it's holding the person accountable," she tells us.
As investigators continue to investigate to find that person.
"We'll keep working at it," Harrington notes.
If you have any information call the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4944 or reach out to Massachusetts State Police.
You can also donate to the non-profit in Josh's honor by CLICKING HERE.
