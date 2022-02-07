GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Cara Rintala, the woman accused of murdering her wife in Granby more than a decade ago, is out of jail awaiting her fourth trial.
Rintala was released on bail in November, and many are wondering where the case goes next.
Western Mass News dug deeper into why her conviction was overturned and the new lawyer now representing her as of January.
In 2010, Annamarie Cochrane was found murdered in her home in the quiet town of Granby. The crime scene was unusual for first responders.
“They found the victim at the bottom of the basement stairs, and there was paint everywhere,” explained criminal defense attorney Jared Olanoff. ”She was covered in paint, Miss Rintala was covered in paint.”
The medical examiner ruled that the cause of death was manual strangulation.
It was the first case in the state to have a wife accused of killing their same sex spouse.
The Commonwealth would go on to argue that Cochrane's wife, Cara Rintala, spilled the paint all over their home's basement to cover up a crime scene, eliminating any evidence.
“There was very little direct evidence she committed this murder,” Olanoff added.
The case has been mainly circumstantial according to Springfield criminal defense attorney Jared Olanoff, who has no direct involvement with the case. However, he told Western Mass News that there were signs of a violent past between the two wives.
“They were married, but both had divorce proceedings against each other,” Olanoff told us. “Both had sought restraining orders against each other.”
In the end, what the prosecution put forward in the first two trials was not enough to convince the juries, which were left hung.
“The question was, if the paint was wet, could it have been recently spilled, because the medical examiner had testified the victim had been deceased for 6-12 hours prior to first responders arriving on the scene,” Olanoff said.
Reviewing the case for us was Dr. Bridgette Baldwin, a law professor at Western New England University. The criminal law professor explained why the prosecution brought in a new expert to testify in the third trial.
“Without being able to pinpoint at least a significant range of that time of death, it's really tough to say whether she was the perpetrator or what she says -- she found her there,” Dr. Baldwin explained.
Thus, the Commonwealth used a paint chemist to determine when the paint was poured on Cochrane's dead body.
“Obviously, the rate at which paint dries is not obvious to all of us,” Dr. Baldwin said.
Both Olanoff and Dr. Baldwin agree – in this case, it boils down to time of death and proving when the paint was spilled, which could be critical.
“This so-called paint expert was allowed to testify that the paint had been spilled within 30 minutes of first responders arriving there,” Olanoff informed us.
In October of 2016, a jury found Rintala guilty and she was convicted of the murder of her wife.
However, five years later in September of 2021, her verdict was overturned by the Massachusetts Supreme Court after the expert's testimony was called into question.
“In this case, the way in which the expert did his own experiment, it wasn't reliable,” Olanoff said. “It wasn't based on the scientific method.”
Fast forward to 2022 and Rintala is on the path to a fourth trial.
Western Mass News is getting answers on where the case will go from here.
“The case should look a lot like the first two trials, which resulted in hung juries,” Olanoff said.
We asked if the cases do look like the first two, if a new jury could lead to a new outcome.
“You're absolutely right,” Olanoff said. “A new jury could come in, hear the same evidence, and come up with a different verdict.”
In a case that has garnered so much media attention, could there be bias?
“You really can't guarantee that a jury hasn't been exposed to at least some of the case,” Dr. Baldwin told us.
The Commonwealth may try to introduce a new expert, but that remains unknown at this time.
“Maybe they don't need the paint expert to present the case,” said Dr. Baldwin. “It was a tough sell to two juries already.”
Olanoff believes that the defense will pursue some of their original arguments.
“There were other people the police did not look thoroughly into enough other than Miss Rintala,” he explained.
Now, Rintala has a new well-known attorney on her team, Rosemary Scapicchio, a Boston criminal defense attorney.
“Miss Scapicchio filed her appearance very recently,” said Olanoff.
What will happen next though is unpredictable.
“Not only could she be reconvicted if they do try her, she could be sentenced harsher,” Dr. Baldwin told us.
In the fall, Rintala returned home to Rhode Island to be with her family and her daughter.
Right now, in the eyes of the law, Cara Rintala is innocent until proven guilty again.
We reached out to the Northwestern District Attorney's office who did not wish to comment right now on this case.
We also reached out to Scapicchio, and have not heard back from her in time for this story.
