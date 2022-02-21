WILLIAMSTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Western Mass News is digging deeper into a case that investigators have been trying to solve in Berkshire County for nearly 50 years.
There are countless rumors online about what happened to Cynthia Krizack all those years ago, but where exactly does her case stand, and what happened to the teen who had her whole life ahead of her?
In the fall of 1976, it was an ordinary day for Cynthia Krizack. She was getting ready to celebrate her birthday.
“She was about to turn 17 years old, and she left her home on Southward Street in Williamstown around 8 p.m. to go to the Williams College library,” said Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.
DA Harrington told us that October 7th was the last time Krizack was seen.
When she did not return home, her parents, who are now deceased, reported her missing and the community engaged in an extensive search.
“Her body was discovered in the woods in Windsor,” DA Harrington told us.
It had been nearly four weeks of searching for the teen before she was found on October 31st – Halloween. Hunters discover her near the intersection of Main Dalton Road and Route 9.
“The cause of death was strangulation,” said DA Harrington.
Almost 46 years later, what is the likelihood of solving this case?
Cold case consultant Dr. Sarah Stein, who has lectured at Berkshire Community College, told us that there are specific criteria a case can meet when it comes to solvability.
”For example, has the death been ruled a homicide? It has been here. Has the victim been identified? We know who the victim is,” Dr. Stein explained.
She said that original evidence and files like notes from investigators are also critical, and if there's any preserved DNA, technological advancements could identify a killer.
“In the late 1980's when DNA was first coming to age, they used to have a quarter size sample to get a profile, and now it's a mere 8 skin cells,” said Dr. Stein.
Four decades later, the community of Williamstown still mourns the death of Cynthia Krizack, known as "Rocky" to her family and friends.
Dr. Stein said that currently, the solve rate for homicides in the U.S. is at 54 percent, and progress continues to be made.
“There is always hope,” said Dr. Stein, “and sometimes, it's in the most unlikely places.”
That is why the District Attorney's office has not given up.
“My office is seeking any information from the public about her disappearance and her ultimate murder,” DA Harrington told us.
Krizack was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black turtleneck sweater, and a shirt with red and white stripes.
DA Harrington urged anyone who may remember anything to contact them.
“Please, anybody in the public who has any information about Cynthia, her nickname was Rocky, we ask you to please contact the state police detective unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney office,” DA Harrington said.
If you do have any information that could be helpful to investigators, you can contact them at 413-499-1112. You can also call Williamstown Police at 413-458-5733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.