SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Darrell Jenkins was just 23 years old when he was shot and killed in Springfield in 2014. Since his death, his family has been working to make the city's streets safer.
Western Mass News sat down with his mother and daughters who are still looking for justice in Darrell's unresolved case.
June 4, 2014 is a day Juanita Batchelor will never forget. The longtime Springfield resident was mourning the loss of her grandmother when she was hit with another tragedy.
“My grandmother had passed away from cancer, so my son's great-grandmother,” Batchelor told us.
Her son, Darrell Jenkins Jr., was preparing to be a pallbearer, and the family was spending time together before the funeral.
“Him and a couple of my nephews were outside talking about it and someone just rolled by and started shooting,” Batchelor said.
Several gunshots rang out right outside Batchelor's home. Her son was killed amongst the group in a hail of bullets. Another woman was also shot, but survived.
“It was like my life flashed before my eyes,” said Batchelor.
Darrell Jenkins Jr. left behind his mother and his two daughters, Tanaja and Mykelah, that night.
“I really miss my daddy and I wish he could be here with us,” Mykelah told us.
She was only a baby when her father died. Her sister, Tanaja, was seven.
“The one thing I want to do is make him proud,” Tanaja told us.
She shared a memory with Western Mass News of one day her and her dad were walking home from the bus stop. The memory still brings a smile to her face.
“I wanted to get a shark as a pet, to put in our house,” Tanaja said.
Nearly eight years later, the case remains unsolved.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told us, quote: "This remains an open homicide investigation where we seek the public's help."
Walsh also said that Jenkins' photo is included in a deck of cards that will be distributed to correctional institutions in the hopes of generating leads.
To honor her son's death, Batchelor created the organization MORE, which stands for Mother Overlooked Reaching out Empowerment, to help other families in similar situations.
“The only way we're going to stop the violence is if we unify and work together and get these killers off the street,” Batchelor told us.
She said that many families in the area feel forgotten about, including children. Now, her eldest granddaughter is helping out, creating MORE Youth.
“We don't want them to feel like they lost someone and they don't have anyone,” Tanaja explained.
They are working on raising money to create a center where families can connect, and remember their loved ones who they miss every day.
“So they can have a space that they can come to and work out their issues in a way they like, like cooking, music, arts and crafts,” she said.
“I really love you so much, daddy,” added Mykelah.
To get involved with the group or to send a donation for the center, you can go to their website, springfieldjustice.org.
You can also donate through their GoFundMe.
