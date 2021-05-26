True Crime: Inside the Altar Boy Murder

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The killing of Danny Croteau is one we've followed for a long time. Family, friends, and community members all hoping for justice.

“Danny was a fun-loving guy, a fun loving kid…He was a Huckleberry Finn, loved his mother, loved his family, and was just a great kid,” said Carl Croteau in previous Western Mass News interview.

However, that all changed on April 15, 1972 when 13-year-old Danny Croteau was found dead. His father, Carl, visited his son’s grave back in 2004.

"I asked the detective what happened, what, did Danny get in any kind of trouble? and he said no, it's worse than that,” Carl Croteau said in 2004.

Danny’s body was found in the Chicopee River. A person of interest in the case was a trusted family friend and priest - Father Richard Lavigne. Lavigne officiated Danny's funeral. Weeks later, his parents would learn he was a person of interest.

"It’s the biggest shock we ever had because we were so to with him. He was here all the time, he was like family,” said Danny’ mother, Bernice, in previous interview.

Also in that previous interview, Carl Croteau added “The state police came in and asked us if we knew our sons had been assaulted and that Father Lavigne is a prime suspect in the murder of our son."

Western Mass News reporter Ray Hershel covered the case closely.

"This is something that, obviously, was very painful to the Croteau family, all of the other survivors of clergy abuse as well and the entire community. It was shocking and it really set the community back,” Hershel explained.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni explained, "Danny was the youngest of the boys in the Croteau family. He and his brothers had served as altar boys at St. Catherine’s and assisted Lavigne at mass."

Hershel recalled, "Lavigne had been friends with the family and Danny Croteau. He had taken them on different occasions. In fact, he had taken him on trips overnight."

Gulluni explained, "He would return from being with Lavigne sick to his stomach from drinking alcohol."

"Families trusted the priests,” Hershel noted.

The Croteau family thought all along that Lavigne was the murderer of their son.

"Their frustration was the fact that he was never charged over the years. They felt there was enough circumstantial evidence that was gathered or evidence could been presented to a grand jury and the Croteaus always felt ‘Let the chips fall where they may,’” Hershel said.

It’s something they expressed to us in the past.

"We signed a paper down there that was supposed to lead to the indictment of Father Lavigne. We never ended up, we signed the paper, the indictment never came through,” Carl Croteau said in a previous interview.

It wasn't the first time Lavigne had been associated with trouble.

"Richard Lavigne, back in 1992, actually admitted to molesting two boys. He made a plea deal, admitted his guilt before he was going to go on trial. The presumption at the time is Richard Lavigne would faced some sort of jail time. However, the judge kind of surprised everyone by giving Lavigne probation,” Hershel said.

In 2004, Lavigne claimed that he received an anonymous letter from Danny's murderer.

"Lavigne told the investigators at the time he received the letter in January 2004 and was ‘very suspicious of it’ because it had no return address," Gulluni explained.

An expert in linguistics compared the letter to Lavigne’s own writing and believes the priest wrote it himself.

Unfortunately, Danny's parents died before they could see justice.

"I remember their words and that they felt if Richard Lavigne wasn’t brought to justice in this world that he certainly would be brought to justice when he met his maker,” Hershel added.

"My theory is Danny wanted to squeal on him and he couldn't let that happen…I have all the hopes, I trust in Jesus and I think he'll come through for us," said Carl Croteau in a previous interview.

Audio recordings of Lavigne taken back in April and May reveal he was the last person to see Danny alive. The district attorney now say they have enough evidence to charge Lavigne, had he not died last week.

"Why, in this particular case, it took so long, nearly 50 years for this evidence to come forth the way it did and finally have a district attorney say ‘I've got the evidence here, I’m going to charge Richard Lavigne with Danny Croteau’s murder.’ Why did it take so many years for this to come about?’ Hershel said.

The district attorney said because of Lavigne's death, the case of Danny Croteau's murder is now closed.