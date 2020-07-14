SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Trump Administration rescinds the rule that would require international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their schools are remote in the fall.
An international student in Holyoke is feeling a sigh of relief as she was directly impacted by this because her school already announced they’re going completely remote in the fall.
“I just feel very happy that my life hasn't, like, completely been disrupted by this,” said Siqi Lu, an international student at Holyoke Community College.
She attends HCC where they are going to completely remote for the fall. She said she is not surprised things changed in her favor.
“It wasn't surprising at all since there was so much backlash from various colleges and universities and also local communities and businesses, too,” she said.
But she is not completely relaxed as she thinks things can change at any moment.
“With what they've been doing recently, I wouldn't be surprised if they pulled more tricks out of their sleeves,” she said. “So if they continue on doing something similar like this but just in a different way. I haven't relaxed just yet.”
Congressman Richard Neal said an immigration bill needs to pass so students like Lu don’t have to worry in the future.
“America needs a huge immigration bill,” he said. “That's something democrats and republicans once agreed upon. It’s become part of the polarized conversation everywhere.”
Lu added she isn’t letting her guard down. She’s concerned something could change between now and August, when classes resume.
