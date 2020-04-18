SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Officials from the Food and Drug administration explained the lag in COVID-19 testing back when the virus began spreading to the United States.
Officials from the FDA said the issues were caused by the way the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially manufactured the test -- and the tests had become contaminated.
“Nationwide, we have conducted over four million tests,” President Donald Trump said Saturday.
Trump in a press conference Saturday night said the U.S. has conducted more COVID-19 tests than any other country has been able to.
Testing now has come a long way since the weeks of delays that slowed the country’s response to the pandemic.
Officials from the FDA said the lag stemmed from the way the CDC initially manufactured the test.
According to the FDA, the CDC appeared to have violated its own manufacturing protocol and the tests had become contaminated.
An FDA spokesperson said the CDC made its test in one of their laboratories, instead of in its manufacturing facility, which is not consistent with their own protocol.
The FDA and the CDC worked together and determined the design of the test was fine, but they manufactured new tests to be shipped out to public health labs at the end of February.
Fast forward almost two months, the president said the nation has tremendous testing capacity.
“As we enter the next stage in our battle, we are continuing our relentless effort to destroy the virus. My administration is taking steps to protect high risk communities by providing funding for 13,000 community health center sites and mobile medical stations in order to equip them with the most advanced and robust testing capabilities,” Trump said.
He said these testing sites are equipped with the highest level of technology.
“These sites are incredible, what they can do is incredible, the job they do is incredible,” he said.
Trump said a few states are ready to open some businesses within the next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.